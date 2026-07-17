Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Trading Down 8.3% - What's Next?

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK - Get Free Report) fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.7960. 1,085,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,770,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Upwork from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Roth Capital cut Upwork from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Upwork from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UPWK

Upwork Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

In other Upwork news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 9,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $74,727.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 341,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,113.35. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,468 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $191,264.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 797,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,499,584.25. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,913 shares of company stock worth $276,391. Insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 1,566.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 98,943 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,342,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Upwork by 547.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,287 shares of the company's stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 61,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,989,217 shares of the company's stock worth $297,086,000 after purchasing an additional 322,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Upwork in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company's stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates a leading online talent marketplace that connects businesses with independent professionals worldwide. Through its digital platform, the company enables clients across industries—including technology, marketing, creative services and customer support—to source, hire and manage freelance talent on demand. Key features of the Upwork platform include streamlined job posting, proposal evaluation, time-tracking tools, invoicing and secure payment processing, all designed to simplify collaboration between clients and remote workers.

The company traces its roots to the merger of two pioneering freelance marketplaces, Elance (founded in 1998) and oDesk (founded in 2003), which combined in 2015 to form a unified entity.

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