Upwork (UPWK) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $189.9660 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $9.16 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65. Upwork has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,468 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $191,264.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 797,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,499,584.25. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 9,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $74,727.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 341,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,113.35. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 34,471 shares of company stock valued at $281,446 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 19,361.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Upwork by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,629 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1,333.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,972 shares of the company's stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPWK. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Upwork from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Upwork from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered Upwork from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Upwork from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPWK

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates a leading online talent marketplace that connects businesses with independent professionals worldwide. Through its digital platform, the company enables clients across industries—including technology, marketing, creative services and customer support—to source, hire and manage freelance talent on demand. Key features of the Upwork platform include streamlined job posting, proposal evaluation, time-tracking tools, invoicing and secure payment processing, all designed to simplify collaboration between clients and remote workers.

The company traces its roots to the merger of two pioneering freelance marketplaces, Elance (founded in 1998) and oDesk (founded in 2003), which combined in 2015 to form a unified entity.

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