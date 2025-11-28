Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Down 3.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 3.8% on Friday after Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. The company traded as low as $74.21 and last traded at $74.6130. Approximately 421,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,129,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.56.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on URBN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.36.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Mary Egan sold 1,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $70,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,210. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $751,596.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 18,027,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,270,248,581.94. The trade was a 0.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 44,400 shares of company stock worth $3,118,738 over the last ninety days. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 158.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 17,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.18. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

