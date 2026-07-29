Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.6250.

URGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Urogen Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Urogen Pharma to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Urogen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 10,000 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 119,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,520. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 25,222 shares of company stock worth $892,661 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urogen Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 491.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,275 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 1,594.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 422.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,891 shares of the company's stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the second quarter worth $162,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urogen Pharma Stock Performance

Urogen Pharma stock opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. Urogen Pharma has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $43.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urogen Pharma will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for uro-oncology and uro-genital diseases. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel, with offices in New York, UroGen applies its proprietary RTGel® reverse thermal gel delivery platform to create sustained-release formulations designed for in-office use by urologists.

The company's lead product, Jelmyto® (mitomycin gel), received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in 2020 for the treatment of adults with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer.

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