U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $64.27 and last traded at $63.4520, with a volume of 1558160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.01.

The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

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U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp's payout ratio is 43.61%.

Key Headlines Impacting U.S. Bancorp

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. Bancorp beat quarterly earnings estimates, reporting $1.35 per share versus $1.28 expected, signaling stronger profitability than analysts anticipated. U.S. Bancorp (USB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

U.S. Bancorp beat quarterly earnings estimates, reporting $1.35 per share versus $1.28 expected, signaling stronger profitability than analysts anticipated. Positive Sentiment: Revenue rose 9.2% from a year ago to a record $7.71 billion, helped by loan growth, stronger fee income, and a boost from the BTIG acquisition. U.S. Bancorp Quarterly Revenue Rises to Record

Revenue rose 9.2% from a year ago to a record $7.71 billion, helped by loan growth, stronger fee income, and a boost from the BTIG acquisition. Positive Sentiment: U.S. Bancorp raised/updated its 2026 revenue outlook to $30.7 billion-$31.3 billion, suggesting management sees continued momentum ahead.

U.S. Bancorp raised/updated its 2026 revenue outlook to $30.7 billion-$31.3 billion, suggesting management sees continued momentum ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Broader U.S. stock markets were mostly lower ahead of the opening bell, which may temper some of the stock’s reaction to the earnings beat. Stocks Mostly Down Pre-Bell as Investors Await More Earnings, Retail Sales Data

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on USB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,847,731.84. The trade was a 40.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 207,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,813,307. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

Further Reading

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