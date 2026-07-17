U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Oppenheimer

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Oppenheimer's target price suggests a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised U.S. Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.52.

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U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.93. 3,751,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,993,647. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $1,916,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,731.84. The trade was a 40.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 207,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,813,307. The trade was a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 77.8% during the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company's stock.

Key U.S. Bancorp News

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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