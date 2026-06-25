U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Sets New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.65 and last traded at $61.7420, with a volume of 1148498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.11.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting U.S. Bancorp

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 18.01%.U.S. Bancorp's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,731.84. The trade was a 40.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 207,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,813,307. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,276 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $701,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider U.S. Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and U.S. Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While U.S. Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here