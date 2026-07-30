US Capital Advisors Comments on Cheniere Energy Q2 Earnings

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) - Analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Cheniere Energy in a report released on Wednesday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.69. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy's current full-year earnings is $15.23 per share.

LNG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $298.88.

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Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $258.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60 and a beta of -0.01. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $186.20 and a twelve month high of $300.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,219,557 shares of the energy company's stock worth $4,124,870,000 after purchasing an additional 414,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,695 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,200,299,000 after acquiring an additional 167,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $731,774,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,279,078 shares of the energy company's stock worth $443,031,000 after buying an additional 253,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,263,826 shares of the energy company's stock worth $440,047,000 after purchasing an additional 134,695 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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