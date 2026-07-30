US Capital Advisors Estimates Kinder Morgan FY2026 Earnings

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) - Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Kinder Morgan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $1.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan's current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.50.

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Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.9%

KMI opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.96. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $196,695.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 164,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,235.20. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 41,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,312,399.92. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,598 shares of company stock worth $693,689. 12.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,281,448 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $5,780,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,860,317 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $3,212,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,018,394 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $2,079,477,000 after purchasing an additional 836,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,132,125,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,104,829 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $827,582,000 after purchasing an additional 195,088 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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