US Capital Advisors Estimates Venture Global Q2 Earnings

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG - Free Report) - Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Venture Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. US Capital Advisors currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Venture Global's current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Venture Global's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter. Venture Global had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 16.94%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of Venture Global in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Venture Global from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Venture Global from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Venture Global currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Venture Global

Venture Global Stock Performance

Shares of VG stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business's 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. Venture Global has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $17.62.

Venture Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Venture Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.78%.

Insider Transactions at Venture Global

In related news, CFO Jonathan W. Thayer sold 111,111 shares of Venture Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $1,578,887.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fory Musser sold 233,735 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $2,947,398.35. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,459,399 shares of company stock worth $58,670,384. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Venture Global by 520.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,279,598 shares of the company's stock worth $42,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268,053 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Venture Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,489,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Venture Global by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,812,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Venture Global by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,174,444 shares of the company's stock worth $65,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Venture Global by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,248,477 shares of the company's stock worth $22,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,253 shares during the last quarter.

Key Stories Impacting Venture Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Venture Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $1.74 from $1.72, while increasing its Q3 2026 estimate to $0.57 from $0.51 and Q4 2026 estimate to $0.43 from $0.38. The upgrades indicate better-than-expected earnings potential in the nearer term.

US Capital Advisors raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to from $1.72, while increasing its Q3 2026 estimate to $0.57 from $0.51 and Q4 2026 estimate to $0.43 from $0.38. The upgrades indicate better-than-expected earnings potential in the nearer term. Neutral Sentiment: The firm’s estimates imply quarterly EPS of $0.57 in Q3 2026 and $0.43 in Q4 2026, while the broader consensus for Venture Global’s current full-year earnings is listed at $1.51 per share. The unchanged Hold rating may temper the positive impact of the near-term upgrades.

The firm’s estimates imply quarterly EPS of $0.57 in Q3 2026 and $0.43 in Q4 2026, while the broader consensus for Venture Global’s current full-year earnings is listed at $1.51 per share. The unchanged Hold rating may temper the positive impact of the near-term upgrades. Negative Sentiment: US Capital Advisors lowered its Q2 2026 EPS forecast to $0.52 from $0.62, signaling weaker expectations for the upcoming quarter.

US Capital Advisors lowered its Q2 2026 EPS forecast to $0.52 from $0.62, signaling weaker expectations for the upcoming quarter. Negative Sentiment: Longer-term projections were cut broadly: Q1 2027 EPS fell to $0.29 from $0.35, Q2 2027 to $0.24 from $0.30, Q3 2027 to $0.31 from $0.38, FY2027 to $1.14 from $1.40, and FY2028 to $0.82 from $0.88. These reductions point to concerns about earnings growth beyond 2026 and could limit further upside in VG stock.

Venture Global Company Profile

Venture Global NYSE: VG is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global's core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

Further Reading

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