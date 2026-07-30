US Capital Advisors Has Bullish Outlook for Mplx Q3 Earnings

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX - Free Report) - US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Mplx in a report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Mplx's current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Mplx's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Mplx from a "buy (a)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mplx from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mplx from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Mplx from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.60.

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Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of MPLX opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.47. Mplx has a 52-week low of $47.80 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.09 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 36.38%.The company's revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Belfer Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Belfer Management LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Mplx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,175 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in Mplx by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 5,658 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company's stock.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.0765 per share. This represents a $4.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Mplx's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

Key Mplx News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mplx this week:

Positive Sentiment: MPLX maintained its quarterly cash distribution at $1.0765 per common unit , equivalent to $4.31 annually and a yield of approximately 7.5%. The payment is scheduled for August 14 to unitholders of record on August 7. MPLX LP Announces Quarterly Distribution

MPLX maintained its quarterly cash distribution at , equivalent to $4.31 annually and a yield of approximately 7.5%. The payment is scheduled for August 14 to unitholders of record on August 7. Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised its EPS forecasts for the third quarter of 2026 to $1.04 from $1.03, the fourth quarter of 2026 to $1.08 from $1.04, and the third and fourth quarters of 2027 to $1.12 and $1.11, respectively. These revisions suggest some confidence in MPLX’s future earnings and cash-generation potential.

US Capital Advisors raised its EPS forecasts for the third quarter of 2026 to $1.04 from $1.03, the fourth quarter of 2026 to $1.08 from $1.04, and the third and fourth quarters of 2027 to $1.12 and $1.11, respectively. These revisions suggest some confidence in MPLX’s future earnings and cash-generation potential. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention is turning to MPLX’s second-quarter earnings report, expected August 4, with the distribution serving as a reminder of the partnership’s capital-return strategy. Analysts currently expect full-year EPS of $4.25. Will MPLX’s Affirmed Q2 2026 Payout Clarify Its Cash Flow and Capital Return Story?

Investor attention is turning to MPLX’s second-quarter earnings report, expected August 4, with the distribution serving as a reminder of the partnership’s capital-return strategy. Analysts currently expect full-year EPS of $4.25. Negative Sentiment: Wolfe downgraded MPLX, arguing that the investment case is overly dependent on management delivering its targets. The downgrade raises concerns about execution and limits the support provided by the stock’s high distribution yield. MPLX downgraded at Wolfe

Wolfe downgraded MPLX, arguing that the investment case is overly dependent on management delivering its targets. The downgrade raises concerns about execution and limits the support provided by the stock’s high distribution yield. Negative Sentiment: The latest reported quarter was weaker than expected: MPLX posted $0.90 in EPS versus the $1.05 consensus estimate, while revenue declined 2.8% year over year to $2.86 billion. The miss may be contributing to investor caution ahead of the next earnings release.

About Mplx

MPLX LP NYSE: MPLX is a midstream master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops energy infrastructure primarily across the United States. The company provides a range of midstream services including the gathering, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). MPLX also operates processing and fractionation facilities and supplies logistics services that connect producers, refiners and end-use markets.

The partnership's asset base includes pipelines, storage terminals, rail and marine facilities, natural gas processing plants and NGL fractionators.

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