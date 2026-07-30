US Capital Advisors Lifts Earnings Estimates for South Bow

South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO - Free Report) - Analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of South Bow in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for South Bow's current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). South Bow had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

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SOBO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of South Bow in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on South Bow from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of South Bow from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of South Bow in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on South Bow in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SOBO

South Bow Stock Performance

SOBO opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average of $33.57. South Bow has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in South Bow by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,522,000 after buying an additional 158,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of South Bow by 204.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 79,858 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in South Bow by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,336,103 shares of the company's stock worth $36,700,000 after purchasing an additional 93,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in South Bow by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,667,365 shares of the company's stock valued at $238,387,000 after purchasing an additional 118,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of South Bow by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 798,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 35,331 shares during the last quarter.

South Bow Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. South Bow's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.52%.

South Bow Company Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

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