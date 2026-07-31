US Capital Advisors Lowers Earnings Estimates for Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK - Free Report) - Analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Kinetik in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. US Capital Advisors has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinetik's current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kinetik from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kinetik from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Kinetik and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Kinetik from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinetik currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.40.

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Kinetik Price Performance

Shares of KNTK opened at $50.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. Kinetik has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $409.98 million during the quarter. Kinetik had a net margin of 28.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. Kinetik's revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNTK. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Kinetik by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 146,317 shares of the company's stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 59,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinetik by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,096,786 shares of the company's stock worth $183,739,000 after acquiring an additional 439,586 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinetik by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,906 shares of the company's stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 25,574 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the fourth quarter worth $9,323,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinetik by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 270,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 66,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company's stock.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik NYSE: KNTK is a publicly listed midstream energy company focused on the development, operation and management of natural gas infrastructure across the United States. The company's core business activities include the gathering, compression, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas, serving producers, utilities and industrial consumers. By integrating a suite of midstream services under a single platform, Kinetik aims to provide efficient, cost-effective and reliable solutions across the natural gas value chain.

The company was established in 2021 when assets were acquired from Talen Energy by a subsidiary of ArcLight Capital Partners, forming a comprehensive portfolio of pipelines, compression facilities and underground storage assets.

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