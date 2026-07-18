USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USAC. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded USA Compression Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,790 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,146 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,340 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,636 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

Shares of USAC opened at $26.09 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.21.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $331.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.35 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 807.33% and a net margin of 11.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. USA Compression Partners's dividend payout ratio is 216.49%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners NYSE: USAC is a Houston-based master limited partnership specializing in natural gas compression services for oil and gas producers. The company offers a full suite of midstream compression solutions designed to enhance production flow and optimize field operations. Its core activities include the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, operation and maintenance of natural gas compression equipment onshore across key U.S. basins.

USA Compression's product and service offerings encompass new equipment deployment, aftermarket parts and component sales, field service support, and instrumentation and control systems.

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