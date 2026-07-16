USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.82 and traded as low as $26.59. USA Compression Partners shares last traded at $26.76, with a volume of 233,425 shares traded.

Get USAC alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USAC. Citigroup boosted their price target on USA Compression Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research lowered USA Compression Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on USA Compression Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on USAC

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 807.33% and a net margin of 11.91%.The business had revenue of $331.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $308.35 million. Research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners, LP will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,748,200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $408,209,000 after buying an additional 642,462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,599,073 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $105,779,000 after buying an additional 1,056,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,344,670 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $76,927,000 after buying an additional 302,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,712,603 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $62,390,000 after buying an additional 1,498,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 562,735 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $13,506,000 after buying an additional 13,992 shares in the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners NYSE: USAC is a Houston-based master limited partnership specializing in natural gas compression services for oil and gas producers. The company offers a full suite of midstream compression solutions designed to enhance production flow and optimize field operations. Its core activities include the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, operation and maintenance of natural gas compression equipment onshore across key U.S. basins.

USA Compression's product and service offerings encompass new equipment deployment, aftermarket parts and component sales, field service support, and instrumentation and control systems.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider USA Compression Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and USA Compression Partners wasn't on the list.

While USA Compression Partners currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here