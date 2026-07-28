USA Compression Partners (USAC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $340.4910 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.35 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 807.33% and a net margin of 11.91%. On average, analysts expect USA Compression Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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USA Compression Partners Price Performance

NYSE:USAC traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $25.65. 60,676 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,348. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. USA Compression Partners's payout ratio is currently 216.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,599,073 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $105,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,548 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 233.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,646 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut USA Compression Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on USAC

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners NYSE: USAC is a Houston-based master limited partnership specializing in natural gas compression services for oil and gas producers. The company offers a full suite of midstream compression solutions designed to enhance production flow and optimize field operations. Its core activities include the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, operation and maintenance of natural gas compression equipment onshore across key U.S. basins.

USA Compression's product and service offerings encompass new equipment deployment, aftermarket parts and component sales, field service support, and instrumentation and control systems.

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