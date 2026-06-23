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USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Shares Down 5.1% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
June 23, 2026
USA Rare Earth logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • USA Rare Earth shares fell 5.1% in mid-day trading, with the stock dropping to as low as $22.21 after closing at $24.12 the prior day. Trading volume was below average, suggesting the decline came on lighter-than-normal activity.
  • The company’s recent news has been mixed but mostly constructive: it secured $1.6 billion in low-cost government funding, commissioned its Wheat Ridge hydromet demonstration facility, and received reiterated Buy coverage from Roth MKM. These developments support its long-term rare earth processing plans.
  • Investors are also watching geopolitical and legal risks, including China’s export controls on USA Rare Earth and an ongoing dispute involving MP Materials. At the same time, an insider sale by Director Carolyn Trabuco added another point of focus for traders.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of USA Rare Earth.

USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.21 and last traded at $22.89. Approximately 11,442,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 18,384,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

USA Rare Earth News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting USA Rare Earth this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of USA Rare Earth from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of USA Rare Earth from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, USA Rare Earth currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on USAR

USA Rare Earth Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that USA Rare Earth Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at USA Rare Earth

In other news, Director Carolyn Trabuco sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $296,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $427,688.91. This represents a 40.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth during the third quarter worth $8,304,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth in the 4th quarter valued at $1,586,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth during the 3rd quarter valued at $734,000. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Rare Earth by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 489,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 266,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Rare Earth by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter.

USA Rare Earth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USA Rare Earth NASDAQ: USAR is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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