USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Shares Down 5.1% - Here's What Happened

USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.21 and last traded at $22.89. Approximately 11,442,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 18,384,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

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USA Rare Earth News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting USA Rare Earth this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of USA Rare Earth from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of USA Rare Earth from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, USA Rare Earth currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on USAR

USA Rare Earth Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that USA Rare Earth Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at USA Rare Earth

In other news, Director Carolyn Trabuco sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $296,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $427,688.91. This represents a 40.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth during the third quarter worth $8,304,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth in the 4th quarter valued at $1,586,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth during the 3rd quarter valued at $734,000. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Rare Earth by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 489,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 266,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Rare Earth by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter.

USA Rare Earth Company Profile

USA Rare Earth NASDAQ: USAR is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

Further Reading

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