USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Upgraded by Wedbush to "Strong-Buy" Rating

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wedbush to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

USAR has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of USA Rare Earth from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of USA Rare Earth from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $30.00 price target on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, USA Rare Earth currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.75.

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USA Rare Earth Trading Up 13.2%

Shares of USA Rare Earth stock opened at $22.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.34. The firm's 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85. USA Rare Earth has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $43.98.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USA Rare Earth will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other USA Rare Earth news, Director Michael Blitzer bought 100,000 shares of USA Rare Earth stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $2,144,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 847,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,170,400. The trade was a 13.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Trabuco bought 1,300 shares of USA Rare Earth stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,380. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 46.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Rare Earth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in USA Rare Earth by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 12,799,325 shares of the company's stock worth $219,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,455 shares during the last quarter. Bayshore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,036,486 shares of the company's stock worth $71,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,032,866 shares of the company's stock worth $59,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,177 shares during the period. Finally, Inflection Point Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,188,000.

USA Rare Earth News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting USA Rare Earth this week:

USA Rare Earth Company Profile

USA Rare Earth NASDAQ: USAR is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

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