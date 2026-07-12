USA Today (NYSE:TDAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

USA Today (NYSE:TDAY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut USA Today from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on USA Today from $6.75 to $8.05 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. New Street Research set a $8.05 target price on shares of USA Today in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of USA Today in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, USA Today presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.53.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on USA Today

USA Today Stock Up 0.9%

TDAY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.52. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,158,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,696. The company's fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. USA Today has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.02 and a beta of 1.40.

USA Today (NYSE:TDAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $548.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.00 million. USA Today had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.0 on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in USA Today in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in USA Today during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of USA Today in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Today in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Today in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USA Today Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc NYSE: GCI is a media and marketing solutions company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. As the largest U.S. newspaper publisher by circulation, Gannett publishes USA Today alongside more than 260 local news brands. The company’s multimedia platforms include daily and weekly newspapers, websites, mobile apps and a network of subscription-based digital products.

In addition to journalism and content production, Gannett offers a suite of digital marketing services designed to help small and medium-sized businesses grow online.

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