USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USCB. Zacks Research upgraded USCB Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of USCB Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of USCB Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on USCB

USCB Financial Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:USCB opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09. USCB Financial has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $360.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.51.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.95 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 15.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that USCB Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USCB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. USCB Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at USCB Financial

In other USCB Financial news, CEO La Aguilera Luis De sold 49,414 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $904,276.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 242,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,893.50. This represents a 16.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder W Kirk Wycoff sold 37,152 shares of USCB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $677,652.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,826,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,317,804.16. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 248,122 shares of company stock worth $4,514,106 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USCB. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in USCB Financial by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,703 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in USCB Financial by 2,081.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,210 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company's stock.

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial NASDAQ: USCB is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, serving as the parent company of United Security Bank. Established to support community banking in the Midlands region, the company focuses on relationship-driven financial services tailored to both individuals and businesses. As a regional player, USCB Financial emphasizes personalized service through a network of full-service branch offices.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products and alternative delivery channels.

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