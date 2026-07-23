USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Announces Earnings Results

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49, FiscalAI reports. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 17.04%.The company had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million.

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USCB Financial Price Performance

Shares of USCB Financial stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 53,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,669. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $371.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.51. USCB Financial has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

USCB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. USCB Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USCB shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of USCB Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of USCB Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research raised USCB Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on USCB Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, USCB Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on USCB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other USCB Financial news, CEO La Aguilera Luis De sold 49,414 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $904,276.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 242,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,893.50. The trade was a 16.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramon Abadin sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $163,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,561 shares of the company's stock, valued at $447,255.81. The trade was a 26.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 248,122 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,106 over the last 90 days. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of USCB Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,217 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,703 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 2,081.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,210 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the second quarter worth $212,000. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial NASDAQ: USCB is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, serving as the parent company of United Security Bank. Established to support community banking in the Midlands region, the company focuses on relationship-driven financial services tailored to both individuals and businesses. As a regional player, USCB Financial emphasizes personalized service through a network of full-service branch offices.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products and alternative delivery channels.

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