USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) CEO Sells $306,137.40 in Stock

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) CEO La Aguilera Luis De sold 16,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $306,137.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 242,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,402,163.40. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

La Aguilera Luis De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 6th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 13,100 shares of USCB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $237,896.00.

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USCB Financial Price Performance

Shares of USCB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 53,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,809. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $332.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). USCB Financial had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $26.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USCB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. USCB Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

Institutional Trading of USCB Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in USCB Financial by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in USCB Financial by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in USCB Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 44,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in USCB Financial by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,703 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of USCB Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on USCB Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on USCB Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of USCB Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on USCB Financial

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial NASDAQ: USCB is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, serving as the parent company of United Security Bank. Established to support community banking in the Midlands region, the company focuses on relationship-driven financial services tailored to both individuals and businesses. As a regional player, USCB Financial emphasizes personalized service through a network of full-service branch offices.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products and alternative delivery channels.

Further Reading

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