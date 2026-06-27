USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Downgraded to "Hold" Rating by Wall Street Zen

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group lifted their target price on USCB Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of USCB Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of USCB Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.00.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on USCB

USCB Financial Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:USCB opened at $20.53 on Friday. USCB Financial has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $374.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). USCB Financial had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 17.04%.The firm had revenue of $26.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USCB Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO La Aguilera Luis De sold 49,414 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $904,276.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 242,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,445,893.50. This represents a 16.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramon Abadin sold 9,000 shares of USCB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $163,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,561 shares in the company, valued at $447,255.81. This trade represents a 26.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 248,122 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,106 in the last ninety days. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USCB Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 574,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,958 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its position in USCB Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 128,093 shares of the company's stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in USCB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in USCB Financial by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in USCB Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company's stock.

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial NASDAQ: USCB is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, serving as the parent company of United Security Bank. Established to support community banking in the Midlands region, the company focuses on relationship-driven financial services tailored to both individuals and businesses. As a regional player, USCB Financial emphasizes personalized service through a network of full-service branch offices.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products and alternative delivery channels.

Further Reading

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