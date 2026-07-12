USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Raised to "Buy" at Wall Street Zen

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a report on Monday, April 27th. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of USCB Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of USCB Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of USCB Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, USCB Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get USCB Financial alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on USCB

USCB Financial Trading Up 0.6%

USCB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.16. The company's stock had a trading volume of 30,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,014. USCB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $368.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.51. The business's 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). USCB Financial had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 17.04%.The business had revenue of $26.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USCB Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at USCB Financial

In other USCB Financial news, CEO La Aguilera Luis De sold 49,414 shares of USCB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $904,276.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 242,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,445,893.50. The trade was a 16.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ramon Abadin sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $163,890.00. Following the sale, the director owned 24,561 shares in the company, valued at $447,255.81. This trade represents a 26.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 248,122 shares of company stock worth $4,514,106 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in USCB Financial by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 66.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,217 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the first quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of USCB Financial by 100.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,703 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of USCB Financial by 2,081.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,210 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company's stock.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial NASDAQ: USCB is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, serving as the parent company of United Security Bank. Established to support community banking in the Midlands region, the company focuses on relationship-driven financial services tailored to both individuals and businesses. As a regional player, USCB Financial emphasizes personalized service through a network of full-service branch offices.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products and alternative delivery channels.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider USCB Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and USCB Financial wasn't on the list.

While USCB Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here