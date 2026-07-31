Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.75 and traded as high as $72.04. Utah Medical Products shares last traded at $69.57, with a volume of 29,634 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Utah Medical Products in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Utah Medical Products presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on UTMD

Utah Medical Products Trading Down 1.9%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.75. The firm has a market cap of $221.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.36.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.53 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Utah Medical Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTMD. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Utah Medical Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 89.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company's stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc NASDAQ: UTMD, headquartered in Midvale, Utah, is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of single‐use medical devices focusing principally on respiratory therapy and patient monitoring applications. Since its founding in the late 1970s, the company has built a reputation for innovation in airway management and non‐invasive monitoring products used in acute and long‐term care settings.

The company's core product portfolio includes tracheostomy tubes and related accessories, endotracheal tube holders, disposable catheters and sensors for measuring end‐tidal carbon dioxide (CO₂).

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