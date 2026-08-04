Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.10 and traded as high as GBX 288. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust shares last traded at GBX 288, with a volume of 259,130 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital Group reissued a "house stock" rating on shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 285.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 285.10. The stock has a market cap of £497.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported GBX 13.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 3,068 million for the quarter. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust had a net margin of 90.43% and a return on equity of 21.74%.

Insider Transactions at Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

In related news, insider Eric St Clair Stobart purchased 2,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 286 per share, with a total value of £7,865. Also, insider Mark Bridgeman acquired 4,020 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 284 per share, for a total transaction of £11,416.80. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,076 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,002. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust plc ("UEM") is a UK closed-end investment trust which is uniquely focused on global infrastructure and utilities megatrends in emerging markets. UEM's objective is to provide long-term total return by investing predominantly in infrastructure, utility and related sectors mainly in emerging markets. UEM's focus is on the undeveloped and developing markets of Asia, Latin America, Emerging Europe and Africa, while maintaining the flexibility to invest in markets world-wide.

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