V2X (NYSE:VVX) Shares Down 7.6% - Should You Sell?

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $78.48 and last traded at $79.8340. Approximately 114,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 574,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.38.

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Key Headlines Impacting V2X

Here are the key news stories impacting V2X this week:

Positive Sentiment: V2X won a U.S. Air Force indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a ceiling value of $500 million to provide continued logistics support for the C-12 aircraft fleet. The award reinforces V2X’s defense-sector positioning and could support future revenue visibility. V2X Awarded $500 Million U.S. Air Force C-12 Sustainment Contract

V2X won a U.S. Air Force indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a ceiling value of to provide continued logistics support for the C-12 aircraft fleet. The award reinforces V2X’s defense-sector positioning and could support future revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 17% year over year to $1.26 billion , while adjusted net income increased 22% to $51.6 million. Adjusted EPS of $1.64 exceeded analyst expectations of roughly $1.44–$1.45, and adjusted EBITDA was $89.8 million. V2X Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue rose , while adjusted net income increased 22% to $51.6 million. Adjusted EPS of $1.64 exceeded analyst expectations of roughly $1.44–$1.45, and adjusted EBITDA was $89.8 million. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year 2026 revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS outlook, signaling confidence in continued contract execution and growth.

Management raised its full-year 2026 revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS outlook, signaling confidence in continued contract execution and growth. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley increased its price target to $90 , while Robert W. Baird set a $94 target. Both firms, however, maintained non-bullish ratings—“equal weight” and “neutral,” respectively.

Morgan Stanley increased its price target to , while Robert W. Baird set a target. Both firms, however, maintained non-bullish ratings—“equal weight” and “neutral,” respectively. Neutral Sentiment: V2X is reportedly pursuing acquisitions, but no transaction details or expected financial impact were provided, leaving the potential benefit and execution risk uncertain. V2X Pursuing Acquisitions

V2X is reportedly pursuing acquisitions, but no transaction details or expected financial impact were provided, leaving the potential benefit and execution risk uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Although adjusted results were strong, reported net income was only $25.5 million and the net margin was 1.88%. The 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $5.90–$6.30 also brackets the approximately $6.09 consensus estimate, which may have limited enthusiasm after the earnings beat.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on VVX shares. Zacks Research raised V2X from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of V2X from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of V2X in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.90.

View Our Latest Report on V2X

V2X Trading Down 6.6%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

V2X (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. V2X had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 1.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. V2X has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V2X

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in V2X by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of V2X by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 480 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of V2X by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of V2X by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in V2X by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

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