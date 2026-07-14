Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.4545.

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MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $212.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTN

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,552 shares of the company's stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the company's stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company's stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $151.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.33. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $118.51 and a 52 week high of $166.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.97 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Vail Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 201.82%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company's signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season‐long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

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