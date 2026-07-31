Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Shares Up 5.1% - Here's What Happened

Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. (NYSE:VLN - Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.5550. Approximately 659,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,002,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Valens Semiconductor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $4.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $168.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 44.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $16.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.47 million. Analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valens Semiconductor

In other Valens Semiconductor news, VP Haine Yael Rozenberg sold 18,827 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $44,243.45. Following the sale, the vice president owned 145,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $341,396.25. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Amir Boim sold 8,507 shares of Valens Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $30,199.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 403,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,086.40. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 91,002 shares of company stock worth $263,529 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 58.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLN. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 45,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 98,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 32,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company's stock.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Corp. is a provider of high-speed connectivity solutions, specializing in semiconductor chipsets that enable the transmission of uncompressed video, audio and data over common cabling such as twisted-pair and coax. The company's flagship technology, HDBaseT, supports the simultaneous delivery of multiple signal types—including HDMI, USB, Ethernet and power—over a single cable. This multi-service approach addresses the growing demands of both consumer electronics and automotive infotainment systems, where bandwidth, reliability and low latency are critical.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Israel, Valens maintains research and development operations across North America, Europe and Asia.

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