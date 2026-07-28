Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) CFO Acquires 208 Shares of Stock

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) CFO John Schwietz purchased 208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $486.14 per share, for a total transaction of $101,117.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,530.88. This trade represents a 7.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI stock traded down $12.91 on Tuesday, reaching $481.90. The stock had a trading volume of 102,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,835. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.41 and a 1 year high of $585.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.22.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.34. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.70%.The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. Valmont Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 22.96 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Valmont Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 225.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,630 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $19,300,000 after acquiring an additional 46,825 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,127 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $16,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $265,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 72,511 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valmont Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $600.00 price target on shares of Valmont Industries and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $645.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Valmont Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $587.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VMI

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

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