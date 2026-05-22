Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.3571.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Valvoline from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Valvoline from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Truist Financial set a $38.00 target price on Valvoline in a research report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Valvoline from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on VVV

Valvoline Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:VVV opened at $33.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.03. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $495.67 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 5.03%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In other news, Director Richard Joseph Freeland bought 3,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $100,347.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,112 shares in the company, valued at $521,545.44. This trade represents a 23.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Lynn Slater bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $450,877 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Valvoline by 1,621.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valvoline

Valvoline NYSE: VVV is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company's portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline's products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America's largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

Further Reading

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