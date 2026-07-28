Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Stephens from $44.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the basic materials company's stock. Stephens' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.52% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, New Street Research set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.75.

Get Valvoline alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VVV

Valvoline Stock Performance

NYSE VVV opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.67 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. Analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.80 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 32,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,040,655. This trade represents a 44.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Joseph Freeland acquired 3,100 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $100,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,545.44. The trade was a 23.82% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 14,100 shares of company stock worth $450,877 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,621.3% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline NYSE: VVV is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company's portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline's products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America's largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Valvoline, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Valvoline wasn't on the list.

While Valvoline currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here