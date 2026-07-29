Vanessa Simms Sells 77,458 Shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND - Get Free Report) insider Vanessa Simms sold 77,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 706, for a total transaction of £546,853.48.

Vanessa Simms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Vanessa Simms purchased 23 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 653 per share, with a total value of £150.19.

On Thursday, June 4th, Vanessa Simms bought 24 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 624 per share, with a total value of £149.76.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Vanessa Simms acquired 26 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 586 per share, with a total value of £152.36.

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Land Securities Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:LAND traded down GBX 4.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 702.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,253,043. The business's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 652.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 626.04. The stock has a market cap of £5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Land Securities Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 522.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 710.50.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 51.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of £892 million for the quarter. Land Securities Group had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Land Securities Group Plc will post 49.8433829 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAND shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 705 target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 730 price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 462 price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 627 to GBX 604 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 897 price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 641.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

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