Go Pro
→ The dollar just broke (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Insider Buys 45,000 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Vanquis Banking Group logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Vanquis Banking Group insider Dave Watts purchased 45,000 shares at GBX 85 each, investing £38,250. He also made several smaller purchases in recent months.
  • Stock performance: Shares opened at GBX 91.40 after falling 20.7%, with a 12-month range of GBX 82 to GBX 132 and a market capitalization of approximately £228.8 million.
  • Analyst outlook: Analysts maintain a consensus “Buy” rating with an average target price of GBX 142.50, despite Berenberg reducing its target from GBX 165 to GBX 145.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ - Get Free Report) insider Dave Watts bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 per share, for a total transaction of £38,250.

Dave Watts also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 14th, Dave Watts bought 132 shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 114 per share, with a total value of £150.48.
  • On Monday, June 15th, Dave Watts purchased 133 shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 113 per share, for a total transaction of £150.29.
  • On Thursday, May 14th, Dave Watts purchased 129 shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 per share, for a total transaction of £149.64.

Vanquis Banking Group Trading Down 20.7%

Shares of VANQ opened at GBX 91.40 on Thursday. Vanquis Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 82 and a 12-month high of GBX 132. The firm has a market capitalization of £228.80 million, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 115.13.

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 1.80 EPS for the quarter. Vanquis Banking Group had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Vanquis Banking Group plc will post 4.1557331 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VANQ has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Vanquis Banking Group from GBX 165 to GBX 145 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 142.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vanquis Banking Group

About Vanquis Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

We're Vanquis Banking Group plc, an FTSE All Share company and a leading specialist bank, established in 1880. We lend responsibly, providing tailored products and services to 1.75 million UK customers through Vanquis, Moneybarn, and Snoop. https://www.vanquisbankinggroup.com/shareholder-hub/investment-case/

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Vanquis Banking Group Right Now?

Before you consider Vanquis Banking Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vanquis Banking Group wasn't on the list.

While Vanquis Banking Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The trade I’ve been waiting for since 2011
The trade I’ve been waiting for since 2011
From Traders Agency (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX pays a 10X launch penalty
SpaceX pays a 10X launch penalty
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines