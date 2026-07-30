Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Insider Buys 45,000 Shares

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ - Get Free Report) insider Dave Watts bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 per share, for a total transaction of £38,250.

Dave Watts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 14th, Dave Watts bought 132 shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 114 per share, with a total value of £150.48.

On Monday, June 15th, Dave Watts purchased 133 shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 113 per share, for a total transaction of £150.29.

On Thursday, May 14th, Dave Watts purchased 129 shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 per share, for a total transaction of £149.64.

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Vanquis Banking Group Trading Down 20.7%

Shares of VANQ opened at GBX 91.40 on Thursday. Vanquis Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 82 and a 12-month high of GBX 132. The firm has a market capitalization of £228.80 million, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 115.13.

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 1.80 EPS for the quarter. Vanquis Banking Group had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Vanquis Banking Group plc will post 4.1557331 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VANQ has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Vanquis Banking Group from GBX 165 to GBX 145 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 142.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vanquis Banking Group

About Vanquis Banking Group

We're Vanquis Banking Group plc, an FTSE All Share company and a leading specialist bank, established in 1880. We lend responsibly, providing tailored products and services to 1.75 million UK customers through Vanquis, Moneybarn, and Snoop. https://www.vanquisbankinggroup.com/shareholder-hub/investment-case/

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