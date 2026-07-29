Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Lowered to "Hold" Rating by Zacks Research

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.17.

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Read Our Latest Report on VREX

Varex Imaging Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $11.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $468.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.92 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.19%. Varex Imaging has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth about $117,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth about $152,000.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation is a global provider of X-ray imaging components and solutions for the medical, security and industrial markets. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of products that convert X-ray energy into high-resolution digital images. Its portfolio includes X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, digital sensors, specialty radiographic tubes and related software, all engineered to meet the demanding requirements of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in diagnostic imaging, computed tomography (CT), fluoroscopy, mammography, dental radiography and non-destructive testing applications.

The company's medical imaging offerings support a wide spectrum of clinical modalities, from portable radiography systems to advanced CT scanners, enhancing image quality and dose efficiency for healthcare providers.

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