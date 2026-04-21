Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.8947.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 17,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $396,762.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 49,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,192.87. This trade represents a 56.32% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Gavin, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 273,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,168,431.64. This trade represents a 1.86% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 25,780 shares of company stock worth $579,403. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,105 shares of the technology company's stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the technology company's stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,114 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.09. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $173.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Varonis Systems's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.100 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.060--0.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company's flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

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