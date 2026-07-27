Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the technology company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.53% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on VRNS. Citigroup reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens raised Varonis Systems from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.26.

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Varonis Systems Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.40. 484,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,406. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $63.90.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $173.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.52 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 11.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 619,257 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,049,000 after purchasing an additional 64,636 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,811 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,536 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company's stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company's flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

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