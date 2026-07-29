Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Trading Down 7.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) traded down 7.3% during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $50.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Varonis Systems traded as low as $39.00 and last traded at $41.40. Approximately 380,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,670,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.67.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens raised shares of Varonis Systems from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.53.

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Positive Sentiment: Q2 adjusted EPS was $0.04 versus the $0.01 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 18.3% year over year to $180.02 million, exceeding expectations of $176.83 million. Varonis Systems Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Q2 adjusted EPS was $0.04 versus the $0.01 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 18.3% year over year to $180.02 million, exceeding expectations of $176.83 million. Positive Sentiment: SaaS annual recurring revenue excluding conversions increased 25% year over year, while total SaaS ARR reached $726 million, up 52%. Management also cited growth in new-logo SaaS ARR and momentum in Atlas, Interceptor and Database Activity Monitoring. Varonis Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

SaaS annual recurring revenue excluding conversions increased 25% year over year, while total SaaS ARR reached $726 million, up 52%. Management also cited growth in new-logo SaaS ARR and momentum in Atlas, Interceptor and Database Activity Monitoring. Positive Sentiment: Varonis guided for third-quarter EPS of $0.02–$0.03, above the expected loss of $0.04, and raised full-year EPS guidance to $0.14–$0.15 versus the prior consensus loss estimate of $0.11. Full-year revenue guidance of $735–$739 million was broadly in line with expectations.

Varonis guided for third-quarter EPS of $0.02–$0.03, above the expected loss of $0.04, and raised full-year EPS guidance to $0.14–$0.15 versus the prior consensus loss estimate of $0.11. Full-year revenue guidance of $735–$739 million was broadly in line with expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remained favorable: Needham raised its price target to $50 and reiterated “buy,” Rosenblatt maintained “buy” with a $55 target, and JPMorgan raised its target to $55 while keeping an “overweight” rating. Barclays also maintained “overweight” with a $50 target.

Analyst sentiment remained favorable: Needham raised its price target to $50 and reiterated “buy,” Rosenblatt maintained “buy” with a $55 target, and JPMorgan raised its target to $55 while keeping an “overweight” rating. Barclays also maintained “overweight” with a $50 target. Neutral Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its target to $45 but retained a “neutral” rating, implying limited upside from the referenced trading level.

Robert W. Baird raised its target to $45 but retained a “neutral” rating, implying limited upside from the referenced trading level. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings and guidance beats, shares came under pressure following the report. Varonis continues to report a negative net margin and negative return on equity, which may temper investor enthusiasm despite strong SaaS growth. Varonis Systems Q2 Results

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,232 shares of the technology company's stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 26.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,688 shares of the technology company's stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1,025.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the technology company's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company's stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 9.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 19.75%.The firm had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.140-0.150 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.030 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company's flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

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