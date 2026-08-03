Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Lowered to "Hold" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VEEV. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $235.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.08.

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Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.2%

VEEV opened at $204.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.04. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $148.05 and a 12-month high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $882.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $857.73 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV Stock a Buy: Cloud Software for Life Sciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,866 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 34.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,950 shares of the technology company's stock worth $19,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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