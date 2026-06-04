Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. Robert W. Baird's price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.50% from the stock's previous close.

VEEV has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $330.00 to $296.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.48.

Get Veeva Systems alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $178.69 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $148.05 and a 1 year high of $310.50. The firm's 50-day moving average is $166.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $882.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $857.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $116,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,296.92. This represents a 18.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,231 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,596,522,000 after buying an additional 457,806 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,941,631 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,770,071,000 after buying an additional 235,983 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,141,545 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $727,513,000 after buying an additional 271,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,589,425 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $801,267,000 after buying an additional 85,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,476,258 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,035,622,000 after buying an additional 159,984 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Veeva Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Veeva Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Veeva Systems wasn't on the list.

While Veeva Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here