Ventum Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Stock

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Ventum Financial from C$180.00 to C$186.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Ventum Financial's price target suggests a potential upside of 16.41% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATZ. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$193.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$171.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$189.00 to C$204.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aritzia from C$110.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$164.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$183.13.

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Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ATZ traded up C$10.80 on Friday, hitting C$159.78. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,225,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,285. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$70.70 and a 12 month high of C$174.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.03. The stock's 50-day moving average is C$152.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$131.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.16, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$951.01 million for the quarter. Aritzia had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 30.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 EPS for the current year.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories. Its geographical segments include Canada and the United States. The company generates the majority of revenue from Retail, followed by eCommerce.

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