Ventures L.P. 5Am Sells 114,756 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA - Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures L.P. 5Am sold 114,756 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $795,259.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,848,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,738,788.30. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

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Entrada Therapeutics Stock Up 6.9%

Shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 500,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,656. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $281.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.26. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.11. Entrada Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,895.05% and a negative return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Entrada Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright cut Entrada Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price objective on Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Entrada Therapeutics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entrada Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRDA

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRDA. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 130.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,575 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 72.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,808 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $68,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company's stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics NASDAQ: TRDA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on enabling the development of protein-based therapeutics that can cross cell membranes and engage intracellular targets. Using its proprietary cell-penetrating miniature protein (CPMP) platform and intracellular targeting of proteins (iTOP) delivery technology, Entrada aims to expand the range of diseases addressable by large-molecule drugs.

The company's pipeline includes programs in rare and serious diseases where conventional biologics have limited intracellular activity.

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