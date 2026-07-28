Vera Therapeutics (VERA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($1.60) per share and revenue of $1.2810 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.36). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, analysts expect Vera Therapeutics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Vera Therapeutics stock traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $33.58. 536,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,754. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Vera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $56.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.01.

Insider Transactions at Vera Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 46,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $1,956,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,994 shares in the company, valued at $6,429,346.20. The trade was a 23.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 83,250 shares of company stock worth $3,337,770 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,461,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,537 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 3,641,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,812,000 after buying an additional 293,040 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,036,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,543,000 after buying an additional 343,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company's stock worth $91,152,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $125.00 price target on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vera Therapeutics

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies that harness the body's own regulatory T cells to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By leveraging a proprietary protein engineering platform, the company designs Treg-selective cytokine variants intended to restore immune balance and provide targeted, disease-modifying effects. Its pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical candidates aimed at indications characterized by chronic inflammation and autoimmunity.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Vera Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic and research institutions to advance its development programs.

Further Reading

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