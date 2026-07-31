Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.78, but opened at $48.77. Veracyte shares last traded at $45.4590, with a volume of 825,647 shares traded.

Get Veracyte alerts: Sign Up

More Veracyte News

Here are the key news stories impacting Veracyte this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VCYT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Veracyte from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veracyte from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $57.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VCYT

Veracyte Stock Down 23.9%

The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $150.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $144.59 million. Veracyte had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Veracyte

In other news, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 52,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,308,148.46. This trade represents a 16.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jonathan Wygant sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 45,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,062,703.60. This trade represents a 34.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 206,696 shares of company stock worth $10,079,058 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,360,913 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $183,594,000 after acquiring an additional 161,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,166 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $107,042,000 after purchasing an additional 95,664 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,117,046 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $68,190,000 after purchasing an additional 833,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,882 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $80,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Veracyte by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,519,710 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $41,078,000 after purchasing an additional 360,947 shares in the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc is a genomic diagnostics company focused on improving diagnostic accuracy and patient care through advanced molecular testing. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company develops and commercializes minimally invasive genomic tests that aid in the diagnosis of thyroid, lung and other diseases. Veracyte's proprietary platform analyzes gene expression patterns in clinical samples to help physicians make more informed treatment decisions, reducing unnecessary surgeries and improving patient outcomes.

The company's flagship product, the Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier, is designed to assess thyroid nodules with indeterminate cytology, helping clinicians distinguish benign from suspicious nodules.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Veracyte, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Veracyte wasn't on the list.

While Veracyte currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here