Veradermics (NYSE:MANE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Veradermics, Incorporated (NYSE:MANE - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $136.00 to $164.00. The stock had previously closed at $110.17, but opened at $118.75. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Veradermics shares last traded at $125.65, with a volume of 213,074 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MANE. Citigroup lifted their target price on Veradermics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Veradermics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Veradermics from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Veradermics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Veradermics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veradermics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $149.43.

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Key Headlines Impacting Veradermics

Here are the key news stories impacting Veradermics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Veradermics released positive Phase 2 data showing its oral hair-loss drug VDPHL01 improved outcomes in women with pattern hair loss, suggesting broader market potential beyond the male patient group. Article Title

Veradermics released positive Phase 2 data showing its oral hair-loss drug VDPHL01 improved outcomes in women with pattern hair loss, suggesting broader market potential beyond the male patient group. Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target on Veradermics to $164 from $136 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling increased confidence in the company’s clinical and commercial outlook. Article Title

Needham raised its price target on Veradermics to $164 from $136 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling increased confidence in the company’s clinical and commercial outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The company scheduled an investor conference call to discuss the female study results, which keeps attention focused on the upcoming Phase 2/3 readout rather than changing the investment thesis on its own. Article Title

The company scheduled an investor conference call to discuss the female study results, which keeps attention focused on the upcoming Phase 2/3 readout rather than changing the investment thesis on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple media reports highlighted the same trial update and the stock’s reaction, reinforcing that the move is being driven by the new efficacy data and analyst optimism. Article Title

Veradermics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of -85.38. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $106.84.

Veradermics (NYSE:MANE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.76).

About Veradermics

MANE is a global manufacturer and supplier of flavors, fragrances and ingredients for the food, beverage, personal care, household and fine fragrance markets. Headquartered in France, the company develops and produces aromatic solutions that are used by consumer goods companies, food processors, perfumers and formulators seeking sensory impact, taste modulation and olfactory character for their products.

The company's product portfolio includes savory and sweet flavor systems, beverage concentrates, natural extracts, essential oils, fragrance compounds, cosmetic ingredients and specialty functional solutions such as taste enhancers and odor masking agents.

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