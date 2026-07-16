Go Pro
→ Your name isn't on our protected list yet (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

Veradermics (NYSE:MANE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Veradermics logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Veradermics shares gapped up after Needham & Company raised its price target to $164 from $136 and reiterated a buy rating. The stock opened at $118.75 versus a prior close of $110.17 and last traded at $125.65.
  • Several other analysts have also turned more bullish, including Citigroup, Jefferies, UBS, and Leerink, helping keep the consensus at Moderate Buy with a $149.43 average price target. One firm, Wall Street Zen, did cut the stock to sell.
  • Investor sentiment was further boosted by positive Phase 2 data for Veradermics’ oral hair-loss drug VDPHL01, which showed improved outcomes in women with pattern hair loss. The company plans an investor conference call to discuss the results.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Veradermics.

Veradermics, Incorporated (NYSE:MANE - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $136.00 to $164.00. The stock had previously closed at $110.17, but opened at $118.75. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Veradermics shares last traded at $125.65, with a volume of 213,074 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MANE. Citigroup lifted their target price on Veradermics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Veradermics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Veradermics from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Veradermics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Veradermics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veradermics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $149.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veradermics

Key Headlines Impacting Veradermics

Here are the key news stories impacting Veradermics this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Veradermics released positive Phase 2 data showing its oral hair-loss drug VDPHL01 improved outcomes in women with pattern hair loss, suggesting broader market potential beyond the male patient group. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target on Veradermics to $164 from $136 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling increased confidence in the company’s clinical and commercial outlook. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: The company scheduled an investor conference call to discuss the female study results, which keeps attention focused on the upcoming Phase 2/3 readout rather than changing the investment thesis on its own. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Multiple media reports highlighted the same trial update and the stock’s reaction, reinforcing that the move is being driven by the new efficacy data and analyst optimism. Article Title

Veradermics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of -85.38. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $106.84.

Veradermics (NYSE:MANE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.76).

About Veradermics

(Get Free Report)

MANE is a global manufacturer and supplier of flavors, fragrances and ingredients for the food, beverage, personal care, household and fine fragrance markets. Headquartered in France, the company develops and produces aromatic solutions that are used by consumer goods companies, food processors, perfumers and formulators seeking sensory impact, taste modulation and olfactory character for their products.

The company's product portfolio includes savory and sweet flavor systems, beverage concentrates, natural extracts, essential oils, fragrance compounds, cosmetic ingredients and specialty functional solutions such as taste enhancers and odor masking agents.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Veradermics Right Now?

Before you consider Veradermics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Veradermics wasn't on the list.

While Veradermics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
ALT SL: New Patent Reveals Elon Musk’s Next Breakthrough: M.A.G.I.
ALT SL: New Patent Reveals Elon Musk’s Next Breakthrough: M.A.G.I.
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
ALT SL: These Two Men Who Picked Nvidia Say: “Buy this Elon Supplier”
ALT SL: These Two Men Who Picked Nvidia Say: “Buy this Elon Supplier”
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines