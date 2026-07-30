Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Receives "Outperform" Rating from BNP Paribas Exane

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $115.00. BNP Paribas Exane's price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.72% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VLTO. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.90.

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Veralto Stock Performance

VLTO traded down $4.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.69. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,055,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,915. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.63. Veralto has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Veralto had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 17.35%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Veralto's revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.430 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 7,097 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $674,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,085 shares in the company, valued at $11,788,075. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veralto

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $261,340,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,150,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $543,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,304 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,798,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $179,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,940 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veralto by 86.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,615,000 after purchasing an additional 997,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Veralto by 115.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,681,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,704,000 after purchasing an additional 900,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company's stock.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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