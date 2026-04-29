Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Verisk Analytics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Verisk Analytics has a payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $8.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

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Verisk Analytics Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $11.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,904,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,061. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.56. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $161.70 and a 52 week high of $322.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 357.00% and a net margin of 29.56%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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