Free Trial
→ SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Verisk Analytics logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Verisk declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, payable June 30 to holders of record June 15, implying an annualized $2.00 payout and a ~1.1% yield.
  • Verisk beat estimates with quarterly EPS of $1.82 vs. $1.74 expected and revenue of $782.6M, and set FY2026 guidance of $7.45–$7.75 EPS (sell‑side ~$7.63).
  • The Board authorized a $2.5 billion share repurchase (up to ~10.1% of shares); the company has a low payout ratio (~25%) and has raised its dividend for six consecutive years, underscoring focus on shareholder returns.
  • Interested in Verisk Analytics? Here are five stocks we like better.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Verisk Analytics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Verisk Analytics has a payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $8.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $11.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,904,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,061. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.56. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $161.70 and a 52 week high of $322.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 357.00% and a net margin of 29.56%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Verisk Analytics Right Now?

Before you consider Verisk Analytics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Verisk Analytics wasn't on the list.

While Verisk Analytics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines