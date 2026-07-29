Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.450-7.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $234.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $212.26 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $183.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.25. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $155.94 and a one year high of $300.93.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The firm had revenue of $806.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $804.02 million. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 6,765 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $1,201,666.95. Following the sale, the director owned 69,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,273,877.74. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $63,688.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,164.48. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,710. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 612.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 400 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 791.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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