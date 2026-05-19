Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Bank of America

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Bank of America from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the business services provider's stock. Bank of America's price target points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $237.20.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.9%

VRSK traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $170.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,903. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $183.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.08. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $155.94 and a 12-month high of $322.92. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The company had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Christopher John Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $538,920. This represents a 50.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $63,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,164.48. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $214,200. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Verisk Analytics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Verisk Analytics wasn't on the list.

While Verisk Analytics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here