Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.3750.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on VERI. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Veritone in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Veritone in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. D. Boral Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Veritone from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Veritone from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veritone
Veritone Stock Down 4.5%
Shares of VERI stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.23.
Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 198.79% and a negative net margin of 117.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Veritone News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Veritone this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Veritone said it will host its 2026 Innovation Showcase virtually on July 7, which could help keep investor attention on its AI product strategy. Veritone to Host its 2026 Innovation Showcase Virtually on July 7, 2026
- Positive Sentiment: The company launched a new AI-powered Assess tool aimed at speeding up public-sector investigations, audits, and compliance, which reinforces its AI software positioning. Veritone Launches New AI-Powered Assess Tool to Accelerate Public Sector Investigations, Audits and Compliance
- Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms issued deadline reminders and investor alerts about the pending class-action case, keeping the litigation story in focus but adding no new substantive company developments. Deadline Alert: Veritone, Inc. (VERI) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed 0 reported shares, so there was no meaningful new short-selling signal to explain the move.
- Negative Sentiment: A series of class-action announcements and plaintiff-recruitment notices highlighted allegations around accounting issues and investor harm, which is likely the main drag on sentiment. Veritone, Inc. (VERI) Securities Class Action Filed After Admitting Improper Revenue Accounting - HBSS
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that Veritone’s stock is tied to allegations of improper revenue accounting and a forced restatement likely increase legal and reputational risk for investors. Hagens Berman Alerts Veritone, Inc. (VERI) Investors to Securities Class Action After Admitted Improper Revenue Accounting
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritone
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Banta Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Veritone in the 4th quarter worth about $12,268,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,718,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 16,314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,676,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 1,666,184 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,275,000 after buying an additional 1,065,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Themes Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,750,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Veritone Company Profile
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Veritone, Inc NASDAQ: VERI is a technology company specializing in artificial intelligence solutions for media, legal, government and enterprise applications. Its flagship offering, aiWARE™, is a cloud-based operating system that orchestrates and automates an ecosystem of machine learning models to transform unstructured data—such as audio, video and text—into actionable intelligence. By providing a modular AI environment, Veritone enables organizations to deploy, manage and scale cognitive engines that address diverse use cases from transcription and translation to sentiment analysis and facial recognition.
Through aiWARE and its suite of purpose-built applications, the company delivers turnkey solutions for content licensing, media monitoring, eDiscovery, compliance and public safety.
Further Reading
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