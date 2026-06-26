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Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
June 26, 2026
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Key Points

  • Veritone has a consensus analyst rating of "Hold" from five covering firms, with a mix of one sell, one hold, and three buy ratings. The average 1-year price target is $7.38, though individual targets range widely.
  • The stock has been under pressure, recently trading at $1.28 near its 52-week low of $1.22, far below its 52-week high of $9.42. Veritone also remains financially challenged, with negative margins and analysts expecting a loss for the current year.
  • Recent headlines are split between AI product expansion and legal risk: Veritone is hosting a virtual Innovation Showcase and launched a new AI-powered Assess tool, but class-action and accounting-related allegations continue to weigh on sentiment.
  • Five stocks we like better than Veritone.

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.3750.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VERI. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Veritone in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Veritone in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. D. Boral Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Veritone from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Veritone from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veritone

Veritone Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of VERI stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.23.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 198.79% and a negative net margin of 117.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritone News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Veritone this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritone

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Banta Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Veritone in the 4th quarter worth about $12,268,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,718,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 16,314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,676,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 1,666,184 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,275,000 after buying an additional 1,065,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Themes Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,750,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veritone, Inc NASDAQ: VERI is a technology company specializing in artificial intelligence solutions for media, legal, government and enterprise applications. Its flagship offering, aiWARE™, is a cloud-based operating system that orchestrates and automates an ecosystem of machine learning models to transform unstructured data—such as audio, video and text—into actionable intelligence. By providing a modular AI environment, Veritone enables organizations to deploy, manage and scale cognitive engines that address diverse use cases from transcription and translation to sentiment analysis and facial recognition.

Through aiWARE and its suite of purpose-built applications, the company delivers turnkey solutions for content licensing, media monitoring, eDiscovery, compliance and public safety.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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